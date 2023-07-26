No more GPS watches for 4K employees of Chandigarh civic body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

The Municipal Corporation today approved discontinuation of human tracking system through GPS watches for its 4,000 employees.

The civic body has spent Rs 6 crore on the tracking system in three years. It has been paying Rs 17.5 lakh each month as rent since 2020 for nearly 4,000 such watches to track the workers’ movement. The Audit Department in 2020 had raised an objection over the expenditure on the watches, which were not even in use.

Even salaries were not released on the basis of attendance marked through the GPS-enabled watches. No major action like withholding of salary was ever taken against those not wearing the watches.

Sanitation workers had time and again protested against the MC’s decision to make them wear these tracking devices. They had argued that they were feeling giddy after wearing the watches.

Several of them, including those holding higher positions, had stopped wearing these watches even as the civic body kept paying the monthly rent for them.