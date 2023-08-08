No more manual sewer cleaning, Chandigarh MC acquires robots, equipment

Chandigarh, August 7
To stop manual cleaning of sewer pipes, the Municipal Corporation has commissioned Bandicoot sewer cleaning robots, de-silting grabbing machines, de-silting suction machines, sewer inspection cameras and power rodding machines along with sewer root-cutting equipment. The advanced technology is being adopted by the MC in a bid to do away with manual waste cleaning and management.
Mayor Anup Gupta flagged off the fleet of new machinery acquired as per the guidelines of Namsate scheme from the MC office in Sector 17 here in the presence of Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh and other officers. The Mayor said the cutting-edge machinery introduced by the MC was poised to revolutionize the city’s sewer cleaning operations through its incorporation of advanced technology and innovative features.
Mitra underscored the significance of the Namaste scheme in fostering innovation and progress in the city. She highlighted the introduction of this machinery was a testament to UT’s commitment for providing a cleaner and healthier environment to its residents.
“The initiative symbolises the city’s proactive approach in embracing cutting-edge technology and its dedication towards improving the lives of its residents. The civic body remains steadfast in its commitment to making Chandigarh the epitome of cleanliness and emerging as the leading city in the Swachh Survekshan-2023,” she added.
Betting on tech for more efficiency
Bandicoot sewer cleaning robots | De-silting grabbing machines | De-silting suction machines | Sewer inspection cameras | Power rodding machines | Sewer root cutting machines
