No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

After witnessing rain for the past two days, the city is likely to see clear skies on Friday.

Departing from the earlier forecast of light rain on Friday, the weather conditions have taken a turn. Even today, the skies remained largely clear. However, partly cloudy skies are predicted for subsequent three days.

The day temperature was relatively cooler at 33.2 °C, which is one degree below normal. The maximum temperature had touched 40 °C a few days ago, signalling a heat wave in the region.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20 °C, one degree above normal. Both day and night temperatures are likely to gradually increase over the next few days.

Meanwhile, 10.2 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am today. Since March 1, the city has witnessed 92.5 mm rainfall. This is 214.6% higher than the normal rain.