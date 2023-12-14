No need for post of sports adviser: Chandigarh Administration

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, December 13
The UT Administration has denied any proposal for appointing an adviser, sports, to the UT Administrator.
A day before, highly-placed sources had confirmed that one of the members of the Administrator’s Advisory Council standing committee was picked for the post of adviser, sports — a first in the history of the Sports Department.
“It’s clarified that the request for the post of adviser, sports, was indeed received. However, after thorough examination, the department decided that there’s currently no requirement for such a position. This decision was made in accordance with the department’s standard procedures and policies,” read a statement by the public relation department.
It further added, “It’s important to note that no formal application was invited for the post and the department had not issued any official order for the appointment. Any decision regarding appointment is made with careful consideration of the department’s needs, rules and guidelines. Thus, the question of appointing an adviser, sports, doesn’t arise.”
Earlier, sources had claimed that an official had submitted a representation at the UT Secretariat on November 16. On Tuesday, Hari Kallikkat, Secretary, Sports, had also maintained that the department followed procedure, and any confirmation would be intimated through the department officially.
Meanwhile, the one-year contract of former District Sports Officer (DSO) D Mehta, a boxing coach from Haryana, has not been extended. He has been relieved of the charge and the department is currently functioning without the official.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...