No need for post of sports adviser: Chandigarh Administration

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 13

The UT Administration has denied any proposal for appointing an adviser, sports, to the UT Administrator.

A day before, highly-placed sources had confirmed that one of the members of the Administrator’s Advisory Council standing committee was picked for the post of adviser, sports — a first in the history of the Sports Department.

“It’s clarified that the request for the post of adviser, sports, was indeed received. However, after thorough examination, the department decided that there’s currently no requirement for such a position. This decision was made in accordance with the department’s standard procedures and policies,” read a statement by the public relation department.

It further added, “It’s important to note that no formal application was invited for the post and the department had not issued any official order for the appointment. Any decision regarding appointment is made with careful consideration of the department’s needs, rules and guidelines. Thus, the question of appointing an adviser, sports, doesn’t arise.”

Earlier, sources had claimed that an official had submitted a representation at the UT Secretariat on November 16. On Tuesday, Hari Kallikkat, Secretary, Sports, had also maintained that the department followed procedure, and any confirmation would be intimated through the department officially.

Meanwhile, the one-year contract of former District Sports Officer (DSO) D Mehta, a boxing coach from Haryana, has not been extended. He has been relieved of the charge and the department is currently functioning without the official.