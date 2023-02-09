No new construction in notified areas sans nod: High Court to Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State of Haryana to ensure that fresh construction was not undertaken in the notified areas until and unless duly approved and sanctioned by the competent authority.

The direction by the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Vijay Bansal. Among other things, Bansal had contended that the residents of the Morni block came within definition of traditional forest dwellers “from all angles and for all intents and purposes”. But efforts had not been made either at the political or at administrative level to secure justice –– social, economic and political –– to the people of the Morni block.

Bansal was seeking the settlement of land in Morni Hills in Panchkula in a time-bound manner. The PIL also sought implementation of recommendations by a committee in 1987 so that the rights of villagers cultivating the land could be decided.

It was submitted that the Morni Hills area was included in Haryana in 1966 from Himachal Pradesh. But, the State of Haryana failed to recognise and record its ownership rights over “Nau-Taur Land” (new broken land for cultivation) despite lapse of more than 50 years after Haryana came into being and public declaration dated October 15, 1980, made by the then Chief minister.

It was added Himachal long ago solved the problem of “Nau-Taur” land. In 1987, the then commissioner of Ambala division TD Jogpal submitted a detailed report regarding the land rights of the Morni area people and recommended immediate fresh settlement.