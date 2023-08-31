 No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Rs 282 crore set aside for waste management as per NGT directions

No tender for any development work will be floated till the end of this year as the Municipal Corporation has set aside Rs 282 crore for solid and liquid waste management, as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 30

“Till December, only salaries and committed liabilities will be taken care of. The civic body will be able to float development tenders only after it gets its last scheduled quarterly grant-in-aid from the UT Administration in December,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

New works after quarterly grant

The order, issued by the Commissioner yesterday, read, “In compliance with the orders dated May 18 by the NGT to ensure availability of funds to the extent of Rs 282 crore, the Municipal Corporation, has ring-fenced this amount from its funds available under various heads, including those allocated under Capital Head.”

“Therefore, in the interest of financial prudence, no new tender shall be floated except those of emergent nature, till further orders,” added the order. This implies several agendas passed during the recent Finance and Contract Committee and House meetings will not materialise till the year-end.

Reconstruction of five public toilets in Sector 22, hiring two dozers for maintenance of the Dadu Majra sanitary landfill, reconstruction of flooring of back lanes in Sec 22 and 16, special repair and renovation of cremation ground, Industrial area, Phase I; and laying of paver blocks in several areas are among several approved agenda items that will not see the light of day this year.

The NGT directions had come in May after the UT Administration submitted that compensation need not be levied on Chandigarh as it had already allocated requisite funds, and works were in progress for the management of solid and liquid waste in the city.

To bridge the waste generation and treatment gaps, an estimated amount of Rs 282 crore might be kept in a separate account as adequate funds were available with the administration for the purpose and were to be utilised during 2023-24.

The NGT had stated, “…we accept the prayer of the UT Adviser that instead of levying compensation, the administration itself may ensure availability of funds, at least, to the extent of Rs 282 crore by transferring the amount in a separate ring-fenced account. This will not debar incurring expenditure over and above the amount of Rs 282 crore, if found necessary, for solid and liquid waste management.”

The NGT had further directed the administration that the installed capacity of eight existing/upgraded and renovated and new STPs be fully utilised to their capacity within four months.

Agenda passed by F&CC, House to wait

  • Reconstruction of five public toilets in Sector 22
  • Hiring of two dozers for maintenance of the Dadu Majra sanitary landfill
  • Reconstruction of flooring of back lanes in Sec 22 and 16
  • Special repair and renovation of cremation ground, Industrial area, Phase I
  • Laying of paver blocks in several areas

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT

