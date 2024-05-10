No nomination paper filed in Chandigarh on Day 3

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The nomination process for the Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency, which began on May 7, saw no candidate turning up to submit papers on the third day today.

Despite the absence of nominations, the notice of election, officially issued by the UT Returning Officer on May 7, remains in effect. Interested parties and citizens are encouraged to stay updated by accessing the notice on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, UT, at ceochandigarh.gov.in.

During the nomination filing process, candidates are reminded of various instructions provided by the Election Commission of India, including the mandatory display of printer and publisher information on election materials, as per Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Candidates are also reminded of their responsibility to maintain accurate records of election-related expenditures, as per Section 78 of the Act, and submit the same top the District Election Officer within 30 days from the date of declaration of results. Non-compliance with the provision is subject to penalties, including imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or both.

Copies of these directives are given to each candidate at the time of filing of nomination papers.

For transparency and public awareness, the affidavits of all candidates have been uploaded on the ECI portal and can be accessed through various platforms, including the Voter Helpline App, Know Your Candidate app (KYC) and affidavit.eci.gov.in.

