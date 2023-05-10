 No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ : The Tribune India

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Chandigarh Youth Congress president calls move ‘dictatorial’

Photo for representation. Tribune



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

In a bizarre move, the warden of a hostel at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has initiated action against 36 girl students for failing to attend the recent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

As per the PGI Director’s order, it was mandatory for all first and third-year students to attend the broadcast of the 100th edition of the PM’s monthly radio programme at 10.30 am on April 30.

Despite repeated reminders by the warden and hostel coordinator, as many as eight first-year and 28 third-year students failed to attend the programme.

The warden, during their night and morning rounds, had even warned students against cancellation of their outing if they failed to attend the programme.

Taking a serious note of their absence, the warden stopped these students from going on their scheduled outing for a week, as per the orders issued on May 3.

The PM has been using ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as a platform to address the nation and share his thoughts on various issues.

Some students have expressed their discontent with the mandatory attendance policy, saying it violates their individual rights and autonomy. They argue attendance at political events should be voluntary and based on personal interest.

Terming it a “dictatorial” move, Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said unnecessary action had been taken against those who chose not listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which had been “imposed by the government on people”.

“The government is working against education and interests of students. The same is reflected in case of these PGI students. Their outing has been stopped with the intention to punish. This action has been taken under pressure of the UT Administration,” alleged Lubana.

Meanwhile, the PGI authorities refused to comment on the matter.

