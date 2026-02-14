DT
Home / Chandigarh / No parking fee exemption for EVs, Chandigarh MC clarifies

No parking fee exemption for EVs, Chandigarh MC clarifies

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar issues directions to officials concerned

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
A paid parking lot in Chandigarh. File Photo
In a move to ensure transparency and uniform enforcement at all paid parking sites, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has clarified that no electric vehicle (EV) is exempt from parking charges at any lot under its jurisdiction.

Amit Kumar, MC Commissioner, has issued directions to all officials concerned in this regard. The Commissioner stated that there was no provision for free parking, even for a duration of 15 minutes, and all vehicles entering the paid parking lots must pay the prescribed charges without exception.

During a surprise inspection at the Sector 7 site today, the Commissioner observed that two vehicles were allowed to exit the facility without parking slips or valid passes. Taking serious note of the lapse, he directed the Executive Engineer concerned to change the staff with immediate effect.

Further reinforcing the zero-tolerance approach, the Commissioner directed that no vehicle, including those engaged in delivery services such as Swiggy, Zomato or any other platform, shall be allowed entry or exit without payment of the prescribed parking charges.

The Executive Engineers of Road Division No. 1, 2 and 3 have been asked to ensure that all parking attendants under their respective jurisdictions strictly comply with these directions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

