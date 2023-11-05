No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

To curb the illegal sale of liquor at vends and prevent evasion of excise and other taxes, an enforcement team of the Excise and Taxation Department conducted a series of inspections at liquor vends in Sectors 7, 19, 20, 22 and 44 and Industrial Area, Phase 2 during the past few days as an ongoing special enforcement drive. During these inspections, a total of 1,795 bottles of various brands of liquor were found without valid pass/permits and were confiscated. Cases for breach of the excise law have been initiated against the defaulter licensees.

The Excise Department has been coordinating with the Chandigarh police for curbing smuggling by way of sharing of information and coordination meetings, said Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, UT.

This operation was part of the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of the excise system and protect the interests of the city residents, he added.

The department would continue taking stringent action against any individual or establishment found involved in illegal activities. Those found involved in duty evasion would be held accountable under Excise Act, he said.

“We urge the residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the sale of alcoholic beverages to the Excise and Taxation Department,” he said, adding that such collaborative efforts would be pivotal in maintaining the integrity of liquor distribution system and furthering the cause of responsible drinking.

Meanwhile, on completion of the e-tendering process for auction of retail sale liquor vends and in accordance with the Excise Policy for 2023-24, the department announced the equitable distribution of unallocated quota of un-allotted liquor vends to the successfully allotted liquor vends.

As part of commitment to transparency, fairness, and efficient allocation, the department included a mechanism in the Excise Policy to ensure that unallocated quota of un-allotted liquor vends is equitably distributed among the allotted liquor vends.