No personal details from customers, outlet told

Chandigarh, September 19

In an order, which is likely to affect the practice of retailers and coffee shop owners asking customers to disclose their mobile numbers for billing purposes, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has restrained the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf outlet in Sector 10 here from taking any personal details from customers.

The commission comprising president Justice Raj Shekhar Attri and member Rajesh K Arya today passed an order on a complaint filed by advocate Pankaj Chandgothia while issuing notices to the outlet for filing the reply on October 6, 2023.

In the complaint, Chandgothia contended that on September 4, 2023, he went to the coffee shop to have coffee. While placing the order for cold coffee at the counter of the shop, the cashier asked him to give his mobile number in order to place the order. He asked him why the mobile number was required. The cashier said that it was their policy to take the mobile number of consumers for marketing purposes and messaging and without it, he would not be able to issue the bill or take his order.

Having no option, he disclosed his name and mobile number and thereafter his order was taken. He was also issued the bill for the same. Chandgothia argued that as per a notification issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Department of Consumer Affairs on May, 26, 2023, insisting on mobile number during the sale of a product as a prerequisite mandatory condition, even when a consumer opts not to provide the same, is a violation of their rights and constitutes unfair trade practice under the Act.

He further said that under Section 72-A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, also disclosing personal information of a person, including mobile number obtained at the time of a sale, without her/his consent or in breach of a lawful contract to any other person is a punishable offence. By imposing a mandatory requirement to provide mobile numbers, consumers are often forced to share their personal information, against their will, following which they are often flooded with marketing and promotional messages from retailers, which they did not even opt for at the time of purchasing the product.

The complainant has sought Rs 1.30 lakh as deterrent punitive damages, compensation and legal costs from the coffee shop, deletion of his mobile number from their database and no further usage of it for any purpose whatsoever.