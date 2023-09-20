 No personal details from customers, outlet told : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • No personal details from customers, outlet told

No personal details from customers, outlet told

Complaint filed by advocate against coffee shop

No personal details from customers, outlet told

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 19

In an order, which is likely to affect the practice of retailers and coffee shop owners asking customers to disclose their mobile numbers for billing purposes, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has restrained the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf outlet in Sector 10 here from taking any personal details from customers.

‘Our policy is to take customer’s number’

While placing the order for cold coffee at the counter of the shop, the cashier asked the complainant to give his mobile number in order to place the order. The latter asked him why the mobile number was required. The cashier said that it was their policy to take the mobile number of consumers for marketing purposes.

The commission comprising president Justice Raj Shekhar Attri and member Rajesh K Arya today passed an order on a complaint filed by advocate Pankaj Chandgothia while issuing notices to the outlet for filing the reply on October 6, 2023.

In the complaint, Chandgothia contended that on September 4, 2023, he went to the coffee shop to have coffee. While placing the order for cold coffee at the counter of the shop, the cashier asked him to give his mobile number in order to place the order. He asked him why the mobile number was required. The cashier said that it was their policy to take the mobile number of consumers for marketing purposes and messaging and without it, he would not be able to issue the bill or take his order.

Having no option, he disclosed his name and mobile number and thereafter his order was taken. He was also issued the bill for the same. Chandgothia argued that as per a notification issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Department of Consumer Affairs on May, 26, 2023, insisting on mobile number during the sale of a product as a prerequisite mandatory condition, even when a consumer opts not to provide the same, is a violation of their rights and constitutes unfair trade practice under the Act.

He further said that under Section 72-A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, also disclosing personal information of a person, including mobile number obtained at the time of a sale, without her/his consent or in breach of a lawful contract to any other person is a punishable offence. By imposing a mandatory requirement to provide mobile numbers, consumers are often forced to share their personal information, against their will, following which they are often flooded with marketing and promotional messages from retailers, which they did not even opt for at the time of purchasing the product.

The complainant has sought Rs 1.30 lakh as deterrent punitive damages, compensation and legal costs from the coffee shop, deletion of his mobile number from their database and no further usage of it for any purpose whatsoever.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

5
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

6
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

7
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

8
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

9
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

10
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Govt junks Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on terrorist’s killing

Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Nijjar’s murder?

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?

Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party

US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar