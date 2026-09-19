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Home / Chandigarh / No plastic waste disposed of at sanitary landfill: Chandigarh tells NGT

No plastic waste disposed of at sanitary landfill: Chandigarh tells NGT

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal. File photo
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In a status report submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the UT Administration has outlined the regulatory framework and enforcement measures implemented to maintain a plastic-free Union Territory.According to the report filed by the Secretary, Environment, UT, Chandigarh had imposed a ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items, polythene carry bags, and thermocol products under notification issued on September 27, 2019. The restrictions cover shopkeepers, vendors, wholesalers and street vendors, among others.

As per the status report, six producers, 13 importers and one brand owner —making a total of 20 producers, importers and brand owners (PIBOs) —are registered on the Central Pollution Control Board's EPR portal for Chandigarh, alongside four registered plastic waste processors.

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The Administration also highlighted enforcement action against the use of prohibited single-use plastic. Between 2015 and 2025, a total of 16,983 challans were issued for violations related to single-use plastic.

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To manage waste effectively, the report states that Chandigarh operates three Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) for waste processing. Around 903 waste pickers have been formally integrated into the waste-management system through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), while 524 compartmentalised waste-collection vehicles have been deployed across the city.

Furthermore, the Administration claimed that no plastic waste is being disposed of at Chandigarh's sanitary landfill and that no incidents of plastic burning are taking place in the city.

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The report also details many awareness initiatives, including the “Eco-Chandigarh: Embracing a Plastic-Free Future” workshop organised on July 3, 2025, which was attended by around 350–400 participants. Additionally, The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has also published a guidebook titled “Compendium on Alternatives to Single Use Plastic.”

The status report clarifies that compostable carry bags bearing a valid CPCB certificate number and complying with IS/ISO 17088 standards are allowed in UT. Other permissible items include packaging for medical equipment and medicines, domestic household plastic items, and industrial packaging above 50 microns in thickness.

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