No power, water supply for 2 days, residents block Landran road

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

Residents of Ajit Enclave, Randhawa Road, today staged a protest by blocking the Landran road near Bhuruwala Chowk after power and water supply remained affected in their area for the past 48 hours.

The protesters, including women and children, came out and blocked the main road for more than half an hour, leading to a traffic jam and long queues of vehicles on the road. They raised slogans against the PSPCL and district administration officials.

The police reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. PSPCL officials too were called to the spot. The officials claimed that residents had to face the inconvenience due to a problem in the Khanpur grid.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali