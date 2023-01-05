No promotion of clerks till Jan 10, CAT tells Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

While issuing a notice for January 10, the local Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has restrained the UT Administration from making promotions to the post of senior assistant from the posts of clerk under the Common Cadre Rules.

The tribunal passed the order on a miscellaneous application filed by Vikash Sharma and 22 other employees of the Government Medical College, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The applicants submitted that the process had been initiated by the administration vide a circular dated September 24, 2021, for preparation of a separate seniority list of clerks recruited under the Common Cadre Rules and to prefer them for promotion as senior assistant ignoring the seniority of incumbents of the cadre of clerks/junior assistants, who were recruited otherwise then under the Common Cadre Rules.

In the application, they have prayed for issuing directions to restrain the respondents from making promotions to the posts of senior assistant from the posts of clerk under the Common Cadre Rules, who are junior to the applicants with respect to the length of service in the cadre of clerks.

The applicants said their original application was pending with the Tribunal and now, a hearing had been fixed for January 10. They have demanded that directions be issued to the respondents to prepare a common seniority list of cadres of clerks/junior assistants irrespective of the source of the recruitment. They have also demanded for a stay on the operation of the order dated September 9, 2021, pending final decision on their original application. They have also demanded that the respondents be restrained from considering persons junior to the applicants in the common cadres of clerks/junior assistants for the promotion to the post of senior assistant.

They have said there cannot be two seniority lists in one cadre. By preparing a separate list and preferring the clerks recruited under the common cadre for promotion as senior assistant will amount to the supersession of the seniors.

After hearing of the applicants, the tribunal issued the notice to the respondents for January 10 while observing that the proxy counsel for the respondents seek one week's time to file a reply to this application, which is granted. The Bench said till then, no promotion would be made by the respondents.

