No proof of marriage promise, Punjab man acquitted of rape charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

A fast-track court acquitted one Arnish Kumar Pathak of Punjab booked in a rape case as the prosecution failed to prove charges. The police had registered the FIR on the complaint of a woman on March 25, 2019. The complainant had said the accused came in contact with her on Facebook in 2014 and since then they were on visiting terms with each other.

She alleged the accused had promised to marry her and made physical relations. Later when she asked for marriage, he started delaying on one pretext or the other and finally, refused to marry her since he was already married.

After the investigation, a challan under Sections 376 and 377 of the IPC was presented in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the accused was charged to which he pleaded not guilty.

Ramandeep Singh and Gaurav Sahota, counsels for the accused, contended he was falsely implicated. They said there was no proof of giving false promise of marriage to the complainant. They also argued that the woman filed the complaint two years after the alleged incident of rape and there was no medical reports to support of her version.

The public prosecutor argued they had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges.