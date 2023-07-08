No provision for relief in dog bite cases: MC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has claimed that there is no provision as per the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, for giving any compensation to dog bite victims in the UT.

The MC assertion came while opposing a civil suit filed by a dog bite victim, Virender of Kushinagar district (UP), a rickshaw puller.

The plaintiff had filed the suit for damages, seeking Rs 50,000 compensation from the Chandigarh MC. Virender had stated that he was sleeping on his rickshaw in a parking area at Sector 15 on April 22, 2016, when around 5 am, a stray dog attacked him. He tried his best to run away, but the canine bit him on a leg. He writhed in pain. He stated that other rickshaw pullers took him to a hospital in Sector 16, where he was given medical aid. He was advised not to work for the next two months due to the dog bite injury.

The plaintiff state that the defendants were bound to sterilise the stray dog, but failed to perform their duties as per provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.

The counsel for the victim stated that the negligent act of the defendants caused ‘damage’ to the plaintiff. The MC was duty-bound to safeguard the interest of the society, as per the mandate of Section 325(1) (c) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, the counsel added.

On the other hand, the MC stated that the suit was not maintainable as there was no provision for giving any such compensation as per the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.

The MC told the court that all possible measures were being taken in accordance with the “Comprehensive Scheme for the Management of Stray Dogs in the UT of Chandigarh 2012 and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001”. The MC also stated that that there was no statute under which the dogs could be permanently impounded and killed.

The MC claimed that it was running two anti-rabies civil dispensaries in Sectors 19 and 38 for treatment of dog bite victims, while adding that five hospitals provided free treatment where the vaccine and serum were given to the patients free of cost.

The civic body stated that it had sterilised and vaccinated 9,113 stray dogs in the city since April 2015 till date. Hence, the averments of the plaintiff that the defendants had not sterilised dogs were wrong, the MC stated.

After hearing of the arguments, Rahul Garg, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Chandigarh, dismissed the suit. The court observed that the ‘issues’ in the case were framed on September 25, 2018, and the case was fixed for prosecution witness. Virender appeared for cross-examination on April 9, 2019. However, neither Virender turned up before the court later nor any other witness could be examined even as they were provided 18 opportunities. The court ordered that in view of this, the suit was dismissed with costs under Order 17 rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure.