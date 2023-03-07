No rain forecast, mercury set to rise in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 6
The maximum as well as minimum temperatures in the city are expected to rise over the next few days as there is no rain forecast.
According to the Meteorological Department, the city today recorded the maximum temperature at 28.6°C, which is three degrees above normal. The day temperature will gradually rise and may reach up to 31°C by March 11. The minimum temperature today was 15.7°C, which is five degrees above normal. It is likely to reach 17°C by March 11.
A negligible volume of rainfall (0.5 mm) has been recorded this month so far. The rainfall this month is 84.4 per cent less than normal.
