No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The UT police have no record of payments of Rs 83.59 crore made to police personnel on account of pay, arrears, leave travel concession (LTC), travelling allowance (TA), medical, leave encashment on LTC, retirement benefits, etc. for period between 2017-18 and 2019-20. This was pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India here today.

“Bills and vouchers in support of these payments were not produced to audit. In the absence of bills and vouchers, these payments could not be verified and no assurance on the correctness of these payments could be derived. Further, this also carries the risk of misappropriation of funds,” said Sanjeev Goyal, Director General of Audit (Central), while talking to mediapersons here today.

After it was pointed out in August 2021, the Police Department in October stated the matter regarding tracing of bills/vouchers was being looked into by the Crime Branch, he said, and added the final action was awaited in the audit.

Goyal said UT Director General of Police had requested CAG in 2020 to conduct an audit of all amounts, including salaries, pay and other allowances, that were being given to employees.

All employees of the Police Department were registered on E-Sevaarth application where all details of their pay and allowances were available.

According to the report, those who retired were drawing salaries and many policemen drew funds in lieu of allowance from government exchequer that were not even admissible to them.

Audit examination of disbursement of pay and allowances in UT’s Police Department for period 2017-18 to 2019-20 revealed various irregularities, it was said.

The audit report pointed out due to deficiencies in internal and IT controls, connivance of dealing assistants and officials and gross negligence on part of drawing and disbursing officers (DDO), inadmissible payments on account of pay and allowances, LTC and other benefits amounting to Rs 1.60 crore were made to police personnel. Of these, inadmissible payments of Rs 77.33 lakh on account of more than three allowances were paid to a group of 16 employees, which constituted 48.34% of the total inadmissible payment of Rs 1.60 crore.

It indicated a single group of employees was paid these amounts in flagrant violation of rules and regulations. Moreover, it also indicated gross negligence on part of DDOs and lack of basic checks before making payments. After being pointed out by audit, an amount of Rs 1.10 crore was recovered from them, pointed out CAG.

Further, CAG stated six police personnel appointed on compassionate grounds after notification dated July 10, 2015, were entitled only to fixed monthly emoluments or DC rates but were paid full pay and allowances resulting in excess payment of salary amounting to Rs 28.57 lakh. Of this, only Rs 4.20 lakh had been recovered.

Another 42 police personnel were paid Rs 7.30 lakh for allowances that were not admissible to them. The DDO failed to check and ensure the admissibility of these payments. The department has recovered the entire amount.

Bills and vouchers amounting to Rs 89.58 lakh on account of pay arrears and Rs 9.97 lakh on account of leave encashment on LTC had been paid to 51 personnel, but these bills and vouchers were not produced for audit.

The DDOs were responsible for checking the correctness of the pay bill register and in case of failure, they were liable to make good any consequent loss.

Audit noticed in case of 68 police personnel mentioned in the pay bill register, entries regarding earned leave/medical leave/maternity leave/absentee, etc. were not made, resulting in non-recovery of inadmissible payment of Rs 19.34 lakh.

In violation of the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 12 police personnel continued to draw house rent allowance even after the allotment of government accommodation to them, resulting in irregular payment of Rs 9.98 lakh. The department has recovered Rs 6.48 lakh.

The department sanctioned 10 days’ leave encashment for LTC for block years 2014-17 and 2018-21 and made entries of sanctions in service books of 18 personnel. However, instead of 10 days’ leave encashment once for the LTC block, the amount was actually drawn twice, thrice or even four times for the same block year against the same sanction order resulting in excess leave encashment of Rs 7.47 lakh.

Instances of excess/irregular/inadmissible payment on account of pay and allowance, retirement benefits, handicapped allowance, personal pay, computer advance, ration allowance, kit maintenance allowance, city compensatory allowance, interim relief, etc. amounting to Rs 3,86,200 had also been noticed by audit, out of which Rs 2,93,200 had been recovered.

In case of 485 personnel recruited during 2019-20 to whom salary was being paid at DC rates, NPS contributions amounting to Rs 96.97 lakh @10% of salary was not being deducted.

The CAG submitted a detailed report on irregularities found in various departments of the UT Administration to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on March 6.

Irregularities found in audit

Make IT system robust

CAG suggests making provision in IT system for deactivating salary account of retired/ terminated staff to avoid salary disbursement post retirement. Further, there is need to validate and cap maximum limits of allowances in system to avoid possibility of excess payment. Robust password policy be developed to ensure controls over data entry, greater accountability.

Key recommendations

Action may be taken against erring staff who made wrong entries to benefit some officials

Responsibility may be fixed for lapses in disbursement of pay and allowances

Drawing and disbursing officers may ensure necessary checks before release of payments

Pay, arrears, LTC, TA, medical allowance be internally checked to avoid wrong payments

Review IT systems & develop checks to ensure data integrity, prevention of fraud

Cases of wrong disbursement