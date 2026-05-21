No relief from heat in Chandigarh, IMD extends orange alert till May 27

The severe heatwave gripping the region refused to loosen its hold on Thursday, and it is about to get more complicated.

Advertisement

Not content with scorching days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now flagged thunderstorm, duststorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places in Punjab for Thursday and Friday — a combination that will make conditions even more oppressive for residents already battling extreme heat.

Advertisement

The orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave, in force since Tuesday, has been extended through next Wednesday, making it at least a nine-day unbroken stretch of orange-level heat across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisement

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 44.2°C on Thursday — fractionally lower than Wednesday’s historic 44.4°C but still the second-highest May reading in the city since 2012, surpassed only by 2024’s all-time high of 46°C.

The city finished as one of the top four highest-recorded day temperatures across the Punjab-Haryana region on Thursday. Minimum temperatures, too, are climbing — Chandigarh’s minimum rose by 0.7°C from the previous night to reach 25.7°C, with warm nights now officially declared at isolated places across both states.

Advertisement

Punjab braces for extreme heat, thunderstorms

The seven-day warning table for Punjab on Thursday and Friday carries a dual warning — heatwave to severe heatwave at a few places alongside thunderstorm, duststorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places.

In a severe heatwave, sudden convective activity — dust squalls and lightning gusts — can be disorienting and hazardous. The gusty winds stir up dust and debris, reduce visibility and raise the risk of falling tree branches and loose structures, while also making the oppressive heat feel even more uncomfortable. For Chandigarh and Haryana on Thursday, a warm night warning at isolated places has been added alongside the ongoing severe heatwave alert.

No respite in sight

The seven-day warning table in Thursday’s bulletin shows no let-up anywhere in the region. Heatave to severe heatwave at many places is in force for Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Sunday through next Wednesday. At few places on Saturday.

The warning for “many places” — covering more than 51 per cent of weather stations — returns from Sunday onward and holds through the end of the forecast period. The seven-day rainfall forecast shows dry weather across both states every day from Thursday through next Wednesday, with only isolated rainfall possible in Punjab on Thursday and Friday.

Chandigarh Tricity 5-day forecast

The five-day forecast for Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula shows a modest and temporary dip over the weekend before the heat reasserts itself. Friday brings partly cloudy skies with a maximum of 42°C and minimum of 27°C. Saturday is the mildest day in the forecast — partly cloudy with a maximum of 40°C and minimum of 27°C — a two-degree dip from Friday that may reflect afternoon cloud cover or limited storm activity.

Sunday reverts to mainly clear skies and 41°C maximum. Monday climbs back to 42°C. Tuesday pushes further to 43°C maximum and 25°C minimum under mainly clear skies. The region will not see any meaningful break in the heat.

Haryana, Punjab reel under severe heatwave

The 24-hour period ending Thursday morning was entirely dry, with gusty winds at isolated places and heatwave to severe heatwave at many places in Haryana and heatwave at many places in Punjab.

In Punjab, average maximum temperatures fell by 0.9°C but remain appreciably above normal by 3.5°C. Faridkot posted the highest maximum in the state at 45.9°C, followed by Bathinda at 45.6°C and Patiala at 44.9°C.

Chandigarh’s maximum of 44.2°C was among the top readings in the region. Average minimum temperatures in Punjab rose sharply by 1.6°C and are now appreciably above normal by 3.1°C — nights are warming fast. Faridkot logged a minimum of 30.9°C and Bathinda 30.6°C — overnight temperatures at the 30-degree mark are extraordinary for May. The lowest minimum in Punjab was 22.4°C at Anandpur Sahib.

In Haryana, average maximum temperatures also fell by 0.9°C but remain appreciably above normal by 3.9°C. Sirsa led the state at 45.8°C, followed by Narnaul at 45.7°C and Rohtak at 45.5°C — the last with a departure of 5.1°C above normal, in severe heatwave territory.

Hisar recorded 44.3°C and Ambala 44.2°C. Average minimum temperatures in Haryana rose by 0.9°C and are above normal by 1.9°C. Parts of the state are registering extreme overnight readings: Gurugram logged a minimum of 32.6°C, Nuh 32.9°C, Jind 29.9°C and Mahendragarh 31.3°C, all pointing to nights offering almost no physiological relief. The lowest minimum in Haryana was 23.2°C in Sonepat.

Chandigarh bakes at 44.2°C

At Chandigarh’s weather observatory on Thursday, the maximum temperature was 44.2°C — five degrees above the seasonal normal — and the minimum was 25.7°C, exactly at the seasonal normal. Maximum relative humidity was 49 per cent and the minimum was a bone-dry 30 per cent. No rainfall was recorded during the 24 hours. Chandigarh’s cumulative seasonal rainfall since March 1 stands at 105.0 mm, 108.7 per cent above the seasonal normal.