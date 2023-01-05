No respite as fog to stay till January 9 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The city’s weather department has now forecast dense fog over a longer period, saying the conditions are likely to persist till January 9. It had yesterday stated dense fog would continue at least till January 6.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 7. Dense to very dense fog is very likely at many places during the next three days and at isolated places thereafter in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh,” said the weather department.

“Cold to severe cold day conditions are likely at a few places on January 5 in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places on January 5 and 6 at these places,” it added.

The city witnessed yet another chilly day today as the maximum temperature dropped over two notches to 11.9 °C, against 14.2 °C recorded yesterday. This is 8.8 degrees below normal for the day.

The minimum temperature also dropped marginally to 6.2 °C, against 6.5 °C yesterday. This is, however, one degree above normal. The maximum temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.