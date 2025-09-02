No respite in sight, MeT issues heavy rain alert for next 2 days

Medium to heavy rainfall continuing for the past four days has caused a flood-like situation in several parts of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Advertisement

With Sukhna Lake full to capacity and the Ghaggar in spate, the opening of the lake floodgates has added to the woes of the residents living along the Sukhna Choe. Also, the rising water level in Ghaggar is giving sleepless nights to those residing along its banks in Panchkula and Mohali districts.

During the past 24 hours, Chandigarh received 99.9-mm rainfall while Mohali and Panchkula logged 84-mm and 77-mm downpour, respectively.

Advertisement

The downpour that began on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday continued on Monday as well leading to massive waterlogging, damage to public property and major traffic snarls on most of the roads and busy junctions across the tricity region.

Advertisement

Several stretches of roads were washed away, while the landslides were keeping the residents in the vulnerable pockets of Morni, Barwala, Pinjore and Raipur Rani blocks cut off from other areas.

There were reports of trees and poles falling on vehicles and damaging public property besides disruption in power and water supply from different parts of the tricity region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy to very heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana for the next two days – Tuesday and Wednesday.

The administrations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula have sounded alerts, advising the residents to exercise restraint and stay away from the swollen water bodies and vulnerable areas.

Deputy Commissioners Nishant Kumar Yadav, along with SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, in Chandigarh, Komal Mittal in Mohali and Monica Gupta in Panchkula conducted field visits in their respective districts to take stock of the situation.

Crops over 2,000 hectares damaged in Mohali

In Mohali, the DC confirmed loss of a farmer’s life due to drowning in Lalru, collapse of a kutcha house and damage to standing crops over 2,000 hectares of land.

“Around 7,000 residents were hit due to disrupted access roads,” said Komal, while informing that the affected areas include Tiwana, Khajur Mandi, Sadhanpur and Dangdhera.

According to her, heavy rainfall and strong water flow in the seasonal rivulets/choes had also disrupted road connectivity to five villages near Jayanti Ki Rao rivulet.

In Chandigarh, the officiating Chief Secretary Mandip Singh Brar reviewed the city’s response in view of the incessant rainfall and discussed the measures to strengthen the disaster preparedness with the heads of concerned departments.

Safety of citizens foremost priority

“The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our foremost priority. The UT Administration is fully committed to timely assistance, effective preparedness, and building a more resilient Chandigarh,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh DC.

Admn keeping close watch on situation

“The flow of water in Sukhna Choe and Ghaggar river is normal and outside the danger mark. The district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation, and emergency response teams have been kept fully prepared to tackle any emergency,” said Komal Mittal, Mohali DC.

Residents should exercise restraint

“The water level in the Ghaggar across Panchkula district is touching very close to the danger mark. With the weathermen predicting heavy rainfall for another two days, the residents should remain alert and exercise restraint,” said Monica Gupta, Panchkula DC.