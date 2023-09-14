No sale of syringes, vials sans bill, Panchkula chemists told

Panchkula September 13
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan presided over a meeting of the local chemists’ association at Mini Secretariat here today.
The DC directed all members of the association not to indulge in the illegal activity of the sale and purchase of narcotic drugs without bill. He also directed them to sell medicines only on prescription of registered medical practitioners and on valid cash memo invoice.
Sarwan further directed them not to indulge in the illegal sale of syringes and injections, which could be misused by addicts, warning defaulters of action. Parveen Kumar, Drugs Control Officer, Panchkula, was among those who attended the meeting.
