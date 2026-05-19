No shortage of fuel, Chandigarh Administration clarifies after viral video

The UT Administration has clarified that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel across Chandigarh. Fear of shortage of fuel spread after a petrol pump owner put up a poster of fuel limit of Rs 500 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,500 for four-wheelers. Images and videos of the poster went viral on social media, creating fear among residents.

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The administration has stated that misleading and fake news was being circulated regarding the alleged introduction of temporary fuel rationing at petrol pumps in Chandigarh, including purported limits of Rs 500 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,500 for four-wheelers due to localised supply constraints.

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Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said no such orders had been issued by the Chandigarh Administration imposing any restriction or limit on the sale of petrol or diesel in the city.

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There is adequate availability of petrol and diesel across Chandigarh. The Oil Marketing Companies have confirmed that sufficient fuel stocks are available and supply operations are continuing smoothly without any disruption, he added.