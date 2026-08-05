No state meets, scholarships, Chandigarh swimmers face uncertainty

Even as the UT Sports Department has announced a cash prize meet, local swimmers continue to face neglect in the absence of a proper setup for participating in state meets, like other sports — depriving them of benefits, including scholarships, offered by the UT Administration.

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In the absence of a proper association, the ad-hoc committee (formed by the Swimming Federation of India) has the mandate to conduct trials and send teams directly to the national championships.

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Chandigarh is one of the unique cities which has nearly 11 swimming pools (functioning under the Sports Department), barring the private ones, and can become a hub for training swimmers at the grassroots level. However, despite having vast facilities, lack of a proper setup for conducting tournaments has forced many swimmers to either shift from Chandigarh or treat swimming merely as an activity for a few days of training before appearing in the selection trials meant to represent the city at the national level.

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Also, while other states conduct multi-day trials, the selection process in Chandigarh is completed in a couple of days, and many times the swimmers are not able to match the qualifying time. “Since ours is an ad-hoc committee, we are only mandated with conducting trials and sending teams to nationals for the benefit of local swimmers. There were some shortcomings in the previously existing body, which led the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) to appoint an ad hoc committee,” said SM Sharma, head of the committee.

The SFI websites mentions 28 affiliated units, but does not mention Chandigarh. “While the Sports Department is trying to provide some hope for the swimmers by conducting this event, a proper setup is required for a better future. For decades, the local swimming fraternity has struggled,” said a local coach, seeking anonymity.

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“As per the SFI annual calendar, the parent body has announced nearly 12 events, in short 12 opportunities for local swimmers to perform. However, if the local body conducts the trials just a few days before and selects a team, there’s no chance of bagging a national medal. In the past, local swimmers have proved their mettle, but after shifting to neighbouring states. In many cases, swimmers are practising in Mohali, just a few km away from the city,” said a parent, asking for anonymity.

Another irony is that the city has only one 50m full-size swimming pool, that too at Panjab University, while all other pools are 25m long.

The city now has three all-weather pools (two under the Sports Department and one under PU), but the facilities are largely restricted to members and for training only.

“In the latest trials, there was inadequate lighting and the swimmers faced extensive humidity. The trials were conducted on July 19 — only for one day and covering the 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18 years age groups for boys and girls. In one day, the swimmers are expected to clear the trials and represent the city. The national meet is scheduled to begin on August 18,” said another parent.

Last year, an Olympic-size swimming pool was announced on about 20 acres at the Sector 42 sports complex. However, the wait continues.