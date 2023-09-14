No stopping snatchers, two more fall prey in City Beautiful

Chandigarh, September 13
Snatchers continue to target people in the city, while the police seem to be struggling to nab the perpetrators. With two fresh snatching cases being reported in the past 24 hours, the city has witnessed a total of eight incidents in the past six days.
Kuldeep Giri, a resident of Burail, Sector 45, reported that three scooter-borne persons snatched his mobile phone on the road separating Sector 33 and 44. He had kept an ATM card and Rs 300 in the cover of the phone.
The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 station.
The other incident was reported at Daria, near Industrial Area. Vipin (20) reported that two persons riding a scooter sped away after snatching his mobile phone. The police were informed about the incident, following which a team reached the spot and started investigation.
Past incidents
- Rs 200, mobile snatched from Delhi resident at Sector 19/20/27/30 intersection
- Man loses Rs 2,000 at Sector 17
- Rs 600 snatched from shopkeeper at Sector 28
- Woman targeted by miscreants near Tribune Chowk
- Mobile snatched near Sector 20/30 light point
- Phone taken away near Sports Complex at Sector 43
