No substitute to hard work, dedication: Veteran striker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

Saba Anjum Karim, former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, shared her life story with officers and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre at Bhanu near Chandigarh.

Speaking at a motivational session organised at the centre, she stressed that sincere effort always leads to success and hard work done with dedication produces good results.

She is presently posted as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Chhattisgarh. Born in 1985, she hails from Kelabadi near Durg and has been conferred the Padma Shri, besides receiving numerous other wards.

Talking about her life’s early struggles, Saba said she belonged to a backward area. She started playing hockey when she was just nine years old and had to face many problems. The locals also pressurised her father to keep her away from sports, but her father let her continue to play.

For the first time she played for India in 2000 in the U-18 Asian Hockey Federation Cup. After that, she was the youngest member of the Indian hockey team in the 2002 Commonwealth Games at Manchester, after making it to the team consistently. She participated in a host of national and international events.