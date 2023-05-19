No takers at 12th vend auction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Despite reducing the reserve price by up to 40%, not even a single bid was received for the remaining 19 liquor vends during the 12th auction held today.

In 2022, the Excise and Taxation Department had held seven auctions but three vends remained unsold.

Of a total of 95 vends, 76 units have been sold.

In the 11th auction held on May 12, the bid for only one liquor vend was received.

An official said a meeting had been held with contractors and some of them said they would participate in the auction, but no one submitted bids. The next course of action would be decided after a meeting with senior officials, the official said, adding that most of the contractors had moved to the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

A contractor said the Punjab Excise Policy had impacted the auction of liquor vends in the city. He said there was a negligible value-added tax (VAT) in Punjab, just 1 per cent of the ex-distillery price or EDP. This means VAT on a Rs 1,000 bottle is just Rs 100, whereas in Chandigarh, they charge 12.5 per cent VAT, he said.

The excise fee in Punjab is just 1 per cent while in Chandigarh it ranges between Rs 445 and Rs 3,500 per case.

In UT, there is a fixed liquor quota of 18 lakh liquor boxes a year, which means a liquor contractor in the city will be penalised for not lifting liquor boxes. If the liquor remains unsold, there is a penalty of Rs 900 per case for Indian made foreign liquor and Rs 3,500 per case for foreign liquor within the financial year, said the contractor said.

In contrast, Punjab has an open quota, which means contractors can lift 100 cases or 1,000 cases, with no compulsion.

Also, minimum retail price of liquor is high in Chandigarh. He said if a Royal Stag bottle of the standard size costs Rs 300 in Punjab, it is priced Rs 500 in Chandigarh. A bottle of beer costs Rs 110 in Chandigarh and Rs 90 in Punjab. Blenders Pride is Rs 740 per bottle in Chandigarh, but Rs 650 in Punjab. However, before July last year, the MRP in Chandigarh was less than that of Punjab.

Punjab Excise Policy to blame

A contractor said the Punjab Excise Policy had impacted the auction of liquor vends in the city. He said there was a negligible value-added tax (VAT) in Punjab, just 1 per cent of the ex-distillery price or EDP. This means VAT on a Rs 1,000 bottle is just Rs 100, whereas in Chandigarh, they charge 12.5 per cent VAT, he said.