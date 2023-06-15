No takers for 18 Chandigarh liquor vends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Despite reducing the reserve price by nearly 50%, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has failed to find any takers for the remaining liquor vends during the 15th round of the auction held today. At present, 18 vends, out of a total of 95, remained unsold.

In the last auction held on June 5, not even a single vend was auctioned.

Last year, three of the 96 vends on offer had remained unsold in seven auctions.

The department has fixed a revenue target of Rs 830 crore from liquor vends’ licence fee and has been able to collect nearly Rs 500 crore so far.

While VAT on liquor in Punjab is set at 1% of ex-distillery price (EDP), it is 12.5% in the UT. High licence fee is yet another reason behind the vends not attracting bids.