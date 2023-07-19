No takers for 18 liquor vends in 18th auction

Chandigarh, July 18
The UT Excise and Taxation Department has again failed to find any buyers for the remaining 18 liquor vends during the 18th round of auction held today despite slashing the reserve price by more than 50 per cent.
This marks the fifth consecutive auction where the department couldn’t attract any bidders. The first auction was held on March 15. Of the 95 vends, these 18 failed to generate any interest. Last year, three of the 96 vends on offer remained unsold after seven rounds.
