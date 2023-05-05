No takers for garbage collection from parks

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 4

The plan of the Municipal Corporation to outsource collection and transportation of garbage from different public parks in the city has been dealt a blow as not even a single bidder has evinced interest in the job despite floating tenders twice.

The corporation will now rework the terms and conditions of the tender to make it more lucrative and viable for the bidders. “No bidders came forward on both occasions. We will now review the tender. Some of the modalities will be reworked,” says an MC official.

The selected contractor/ agency will have to lift garbage from the bin as well as clear scattered litter, and shift it to the three waste stations in the city. It is mandatory for the agency to empty the bins in low-footfall parks twice a week and daily in signature gardens. They will also have to wash the bins once a week.

However, the agency will not be responsible for horticulture waste, most of which is supposed to go to the compost pits constructed inside parks. Even the horticulture waste is not being lifted from certain parks and their vicinity, claim area residents. They have taken up the matter with the authorities concerned, but to no avail.

The agency though will have a dedicated job of lifting garbage from dustbins and transport it to the waste stations. The MC is in the process of putting up more than 3,700 twin dustbins in public parks across the city.

This is the first time the civic body is handing over the work of clearing waste from parks to private players. Maintenance of neighbourhood parks is already with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

Also, maintenance of 81 green belts spread over an area of 310.91 acres is going to be handed over to the RWAs following a recent approval by the MC House.