'No Vending Zone' just a dead letter in Mohali

Mohali, November 25

The ‘No Vending Zone’ boards put up in open spaces in Phase-8 and Phase-11 areas of Mohali have failed to deter vendors from setting up their stalls. Residents rue that vendors, many of whom reportedly have a criminal background, continue to violate the anti-vending norms. The shopping corridor of the city and markets are lined with illegal vends.

“Many street vendors have a criminal background. We have written to the Mohali MLA, Mohali DC, Mohali MC, GMADA chief administrator and Mohali SSP in this regard. But it has not yielded any positive outcome so far,” said an official of the residents’ welfare association of Phase 11.

In many market areas, vendors have encroached on footpaths and sparked sanitary concerns by dumping waste in the open.

