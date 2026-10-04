No water in Motemajra wetland as winged guests’ arrival nears

Ahead of the annual arrival of migratory birds, the Motemajra wetland in Mohali district is grappling with an unprecedented dry spell, raising deep concerns among birders and environmentalists. Located on the Landran-Banur road, the 35-acre wetland is Punjab’s largest stopover point for migratory birds. Typically, winged guests, including bar-headed geese, black-headed white ibises, ruddy shelducks, painted storks, among others, arrive by the end of November and stay through February.

According to locals, this is the first time in their living memory that the crucial watering hole is witnessing such a situation.

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Experts and villagers attribute the ecological crisis to a combination of factors, including below-normal rainfall, rampant construction activity in nearby Tangori village and a newly constructed expressway that has blocked the natural flow of water into the low-lying wetland.

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Compounding the lack of water is severe administrative neglect and unchecked wild growth. Speaking about the same, local resident Balkar Singh said,”The wild growth in the wetland has proliferated to a much larger extent than is ideal for the migratory birds. The panchayat used to keep it clean it for chestnut harvesting; after the government stopped the practice the wetland has been in neglect with no cleaning of the water body for years.”

Birders say this is the most prominent wetland in Punjab as well as Haryana for its vast expanse and the ability to hosts a wide variety of migratory birds. What makes this sanctuary truly unique is the warm hospitality of the local community, who more than welcome the winged guests and take immense pride in having the wetland in their backyard.

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Meanwhile, the officials said the cleaning work will be taken up soon