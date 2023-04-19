No water supply to Balongi area for 4 days, residents fume

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 18

Residents of Azad Nagar in Balongi today staged a protest against the government. There has been no water supply to the area for the past four days.

The residents said they were facing an acute shortage of potable water. Water was being supplied through tankers but that was not enough.

The Sarpanch, Bahadur Singh, said there were eight tubewells in the area. “Two are not working, one has dried and one more developed a snag. Only four tubewell are operational at present. The population of the area has increased so much. People have built tanks and started storing water, which also leads to a scarcity of water.”

“Two new tubewells will become operational within a week. I think there will be no shortage of water after that,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials said unscheduled power cuts affected the working of tubewells.