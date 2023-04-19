No water supply to Balongi area for 4 days, residents fume

Mohali, April 18
Residents of Azad Nagar in Balongi today staged a protest against the government. There has been no water supply to the area for the past four days.
The residents said they were facing an acute shortage of potable water. Water was being supplied through tankers but that was not enough.
The Sarpanch, Bahadur Singh, said there were eight tubewells in the area. “Two are not working, one has dried and one more developed a snag. Only four tubewell are operational at present. The population of the area has increased so much. People have built tanks and started storing water, which also leads to a scarcity of water.”
“Two new tubewells will become operational within a week. I think there will be no shortage of water after that,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials said unscheduled power cuts affected the working of tubewells.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan
Government sources say the ground situation in that country ...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan
India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially...