No World Cup match at PCA Stadium?

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 22

Reports about no ODI World Cup matches to be played at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium, Mohali, have disappointed cricket buffs.

According to the media reports, the BCCI has shortlisted venues in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai. The 2023 ODI World Cup is likely to start on October 5 and end on November 19.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cricket Association denied receiving any official information in this regard.

However, no specific reasons have been cited for dropping Mohali from the list.