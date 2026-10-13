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Home / Chandigarh / No written test for ex-Agniveers in Chandigarh Police recruitment

No written test for ex-Agniveers in Chandigarh Police recruitment

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Former Agniveers have been granted several concessions in the recruitment of Constables (Executive) in Chandigarh Police, including exemption from the written examination and relaxation in the upper age limit.

The UT Home Department has also exempted eligible candidates from the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), subject to the prescribed conditions and submission of valid documentary proof. The mandatory Information and Communication Technology (ICT) course and driving licence requirements have also been waived.

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According to a notification issued by the Home Department, former Agniveers will get a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit for constable recruitment. Those belonging to the first batch under the Agnipath scheme will be eligible for a five-year relaxation.

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The age relaxation will be over and above the concessions available to candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

An earlier notification issued on January 13, 2026, had provided for a four-year age relaxation. This has now been revised.

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The concessions will initially be available to former Agniveers who are bona fide residents of Chandigarh. If eligible local candidates are unavailable to fill reserved vacancies and the posts remain vacant, these may be filled by eligible former Agniveers who are bona fide residents of Punjab or Haryana, in accordance with the prescribed rules.

To avail themselves of the concessions, candidates must have completed the prescribed period of service as Agniveers and produce a valid discharge or service certificate issued by the competent authority.

The notification clarifies that the concessions will apply only to posts earmarked under the horizontal reservation policy for former Agniveers.

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