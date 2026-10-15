NOC waived for solar plant installation at CHB houses

Residents of more than 66,000 Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) houses will no longer need prior approval or a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the board to install rooftop solar power plants.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has approved need-based changes to facilitate the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) systems on all CHB dwelling units with immediate effect.

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According to an order issued by H Rajesh Prasad, Chairman, CHB, the installations must comply with the guidelines of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and be carried out through the Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST). No prior approval or NOC from the CHB will be required.

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Chandigarh was among the first cities in the country to achieve the target of covering all eligible government houses and buildings with rooftop solar plants. Solar panels have been installed on all 6,366 technically feasible government offices and residential complexes, with a combined installed capacity of 18.1 MWp (megawatt peak). The installations are estimated to generate 23.5 million units of clean electricity annually.

As a result, around 1,400 government houses have achieved net-zero power consumption. In the residential sector, 148 beneficiaries have already received zero electricity bills under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, launched in February 2024.

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Under the scheme, the Centre provides a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for residential rooftop solar systems with a capacity of up to 3 kW. Beneficiaries can also access low-interest bank loans at rates of up to 6 per cent through participating banks. The subsidy is transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.