Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 25

The Municipal Corporation House today approved free parking for all kinds of two-wheelers as well as electric two and four-wheelers in its soon-to-come 91 smart paid parking lots while allowing a marginal hike in car rates and making it double for vehicles registered outside the tricity.

Non-commercial car parking will be free for first 15 minutes in all parking spaces. After 15 minutes, Rs 15 will be charged for four hours and Rs 20 for parking from four to eight hours. After that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour. There will be an option of Rs 50 pass for 12 hours for multiple entries. Commercial vehicles will have separate rates.

In a blow to the owners of outstation vehicles, double the charges will levied on cars registered outside the tricity, i.e. Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

All these approved rates will be applicable once FASTag-based smart parking system is put in place in the 91 parking spaces. Till then, the current flat rates of Rs 7 for two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars will continue.

No charging stations at parking lots

The MC House said no to the setting up of charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at 44 MC parking lots. The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) of the UT administration had requested the MC to allow installation of the stations, but the House rejected the agenda item.

The councillors said instead of 50% revenue, CREST should have offered 100% revenue to the MC, as there will be revenue loss if the space allotted for parking is used for charging stations.

“The UT has also not sought recommendations from the House before drafting the EV policy in this regard,” said Mayor Anup Gupta.

New fee structure

Cost of passes

Day pass for 12 hours will cost Rs 50 for non-commercial vehicles and Rs 100 for commercial ones. For non-commercial four-wheelers, Rs 300 will be charged for monthly pass for single or multiple entries in a day up to 12 hours. For commercial four-wheelers, the monthly pass will cost Rs 800. Both will only be valid for specific parking lots.

Hi-tech spaces