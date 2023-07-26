 Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

MC House okays marginal hike in car fee, vehicles from outside tricity to pay double

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

The Municipal Corporation House today approved free parking for all kinds of two-wheelers as well as electric two and four-wheelers in its soon-to-come 91 smart paid parking lots while allowing a marginal hike in car rates and making it double for vehicles registered outside the tricity.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 25

The Municipal Corporation House today approved free parking for all kinds of two-wheelers as well as electric two and four-wheelers in its soon-to-come 91 smart paid parking lots while allowing a marginal hike in car rates and making it double for vehicles registered outside the tricity.

Free facility, new rates once FASTag lots made functional

All these approved rates will be applicable once FASTag-based smart parking system is put in place in the 91 parking spaces. Till then, the current flat rates of Rs 7 for two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars will continue.

Non-commercial car parking will be free for first 15 minutes in all parking spaces. After 15 minutes, Rs 15 will be charged for four hours and Rs 20 for parking from four to eight hours. After that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour. There will be an option of Rs 50 pass for 12 hours for multiple entries. Commercial vehicles will have separate rates.

In a blow to the owners of outstation vehicles, double the charges will levied on cars registered outside the tricity, i.e. Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

All these approved rates will be applicable once FASTag-based smart parking system is put in place in the 91 parking spaces. Till then, the current flat rates of Rs 7 for two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars will continue.

No charging stations at parking lots

The MC House said no to the setting up of charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at 44 MC parking lots. The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) of the UT administration had requested the MC to allow installation of the stations, but the House rejected the agenda item.

The councillors said instead of 50% revenue, CREST should have offered 100% revenue to the MC, as there will be revenue loss if the space allotted for parking is used for charging stations.

“The UT has also not sought recommendations from the House before drafting the EV policy in this regard,” said Mayor Anup Gupta.

New fee structure

Non-commercial car parking will be free for first 15 minutes in all parking spaces. After 15 minutes, Rs 15 will be charged for four hours and Rs 20 for parking from four to eight hours. After that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour. There will be an option of Rs 50 pass for 12 hours for multiple entries. Commercial vehicles will have separate rates.

Cost of passes

Day pass for 12 hours will cost Rs 50 for non-commercial vehicles and Rs 100 for commercial ones. For non-commercial four-wheelers, Rs 300 will be charged for monthly pass for single or multiple entries in a day up to 12 hours. For commercial four-wheelers, the monthly pass will cost Rs 800. Both will only be valid for specific parking lots.

Hi-tech spaces

  • Under the proposed smart parking system, boom barriers will open automatically when a vehicle approaches the entry point.
  • At the time of exit, fee, based on parking duration, will be deducted through FASTag.
  • For cash payment, Rs 5 will be charged extra for non-commercial and Rs 10 for commercial vehicles.
  • High-resolution CCTV cameras installed at the parking lots will scan the registration plates to keep a track of vehicles.
  • The camera feed will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 17.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Nation

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

5
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

8
Haryana

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

9
Trending

Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Top News

SC raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

No loss of human life, livestock reported

Despite ‘Beti Bachao’ plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

Despite 'Beti Bachao' plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Operators fail to spare Jawaharlal Nehru, loose overhead wires hang near his statue

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in House

BJP councillor slams MC over failure to curb dog menace

‘0001’ goes for Rs 16 lakh, Chandigarh RLA rakes in Rs 1.97 crore

Zirakpur snarl-ups: Deadline approaching, NHAI projects at halfway stage

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Union Cabinet clears Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Snakebite cases rise, 49 reported in July

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised