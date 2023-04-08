 Noida's Gaurav bags second PGTI title, ends 14-year wait : The Tribune India

Noida's Gaurav bags second PGTI title, ends 14-year wait

City’s Harendra, Greater Noida’s Sudhir tied third

Noida's Gaurav bags second PGTI title, ends 14-year wait


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Noida’s Gaurav Pratap Singh (38) ended a 14-year-long wait for his second PGTI title with his playoff victory at the Rs 1 crore Delhi-NCR Open 2023 played at the Noida Golf Course.

Gaurav (35-68-70-71), playing at his home course, put up a solid final round performance of one-under 71 before prevailing in a playoff against Faridabad’s Karan Pratap Singh (34-71-70-69). Gaurav and Karan had earlier posted identical totals of eight-under 244 in regulation play to force a playoff. Karan (22), who turned pro in 2019, secured a career-best runner-up finish.

Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta (69) and Greater Noida’s Sudhir Sharma (71) claimed tied third place at seven-under 245. Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain fired the day’s best 68 to take fifth place at six-under 246.

Gaurav, who was overnight second and one shot behind leader Shamim Khan, picked up birdies on the first and sixth, courtesy some great wedge shots.

On the playoff hole, Gaurav made a two-putt from 25 feet for par, while his opponent Karan missed a two-putt from 40 feet for par. Gaurav thus bagged his fourth professional title and second win on the PGTI. He also has two wins on the PGTI Feeder Tour. Gaurav’s winning cheque of Rs 15 lakh propelled him from 22nd to fourth place in the PGTI rankings.

Gaurav, who had also won his previous PGTI title at the Noida Golf Course in 2009, said: “It’s been a long time since I won. So, it almost seems to me like my first win. Playing at one’s home course is always an advantage, but I didn’t think too much about that and played like I would’ve at any other course. It was great to win in the presence of my family”.

“While coming down the stretch, I did feel some pressure with couple of drives landing on the left, but my short game was the saving grace for me on those occasions. I kept my calm, focussed on my short game as I knew that I had to make a lot of par putts. I didn’t hit it well on the last 4 holes so the chip-putts were crucial there,” he said.

