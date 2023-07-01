Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 30

Holding guilty of deficiency in services for not delivering the flat despite taking full amount, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh (Additional Bench), has directed M/s Emerging India Housing Corporation (P) Ltd to pay a compensation of Rs 2.50 lakh to a consumer for causing mental agony and physical harassment.

The commission also directed the builder to refund an amount of Rs 55,06,032 along with interest @9 per cent p.a. from the date of deposit onwards and pay Rs 50,000 as cost of litigation to the consumer.

In a complaint filed before the commission, Nakshatar Singh Sohal, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, said he booked a flat in the project, Emerging Heights III, Sector 115, Mohali, and paid Rs 51,06,032 to M/s Emerging India Housing Corporation (P) Ltd after taking a housing loan of Rs 37,40,541. He further made a payment of Rs 4 lakh on the demand of the opposite party (builder).

The builder, vide letter dated August 1, 2019, only delivered possession of the flat on paper and not the actual physical possession.

Even the opposite party did not provide occupation certificate and completion certificate. Despite several requests, the opposite party neither completed the construction of the flat nor handed over its actual physical possession to the consumer. Even the agreement for sale was not executed and the allotment letter was also not issued in favour of him.

Since the opposite party failed to fulfil its commitment, the consumer sought refund of the amount paid along with interest, but to no avail.

In its reply, the builder denied all charges before the commission and said the complainant was at fault by not adhering to the payment schedule. All basic amenities were there and the complainant could take the possession of the flat.

It was further stated that neither there was any deficiency in rendering service on part of the opposite party, nor it indulged into unfair trade practice.

After hearing the arguments, the commission held the builder guilty of deficiency in services.

The commission said the project of the opposite party was a total farce as there was no development at the project site. Therefore, the complainant was certainly entitled for refund of the amount along with compensation.

The commission directed the builder to refund an amount of Rs 55,06,032 to the complainant, along with interest @9 per cent p.a. from the date of deposit onwards. It also directed the builder to pay a compensation of Rs 2.50 lakh for causing mental agony and physical harassment and also pay litigation cost of Rs 50,000 to the complainant.