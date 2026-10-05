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Home / Chandigarh / Non-functional lights turn Mohali road into dark zone

Non-functional lights turn Mohali road into dark zone

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Non-funtional streetlights near Kaimbwala village in Mohali on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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The alternative road to the international airport, catering to traffic from Chandigarh and Mohali, becomes a dark zone after 7 pm as the lighting has remained non-functional since one side of the stretch was opened to traffic after much goading from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The 4.5-km stretch runs from near Bawa White House in Phase XI to the airport flyover. Frequent road users said the poles and lights had been erected but had remained non-functional since Day 1.

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Risky ride

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“The lights have never worked,” said an employee of Sukham Enterprises, a commercial establishment alongside the road.

The under-construction road has uneven patches and several intersections, making it accident-prone. Moreover, ongoing construction, dust and gravel from the other side of the road make life difficult for motorists.

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“It is risky for two-wheeler riders and cyclists,” said Tarsem Chand, a Phase XI resident.

Commuters said several crime incidents had taken place in villages located along the road.

“Neither the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) nor the Mohali Administration addressed the issue,” a commuter complained.

‘Curb overspeeding too’

“If the lights are not made functional before winter, the situation may turn into a safety hazard. There is an urgent need to curb overspeeding too, as a part of the road is being used by vehicles in both directions, and two-wheeler riders are at risk of being hit.”

When contacted, GMADA officials said efforts were on to make the lights functional soon.

The officials said currently construction work was in progress on one side of the road.

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