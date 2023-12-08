Non-pensioners, widows given financial assistance

Mohali, December 7

A cycle rally was taken out by the district to observe Armed Forces’ Flag Day and to mobilise fundraising. The day serves as a reminder for everyone to express solidarity with the martyred or disabled soldiers and ex-servicemen who protect our borders. The fund contributed on this day is a symbol of sincerity and commitment towards the defenders of the country.

The District Defence Services Welfare Office, Commander (Retd) Baljinder Singh, said the cycle rally was launched by Punjab Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on November 7. The rally has covered the entire district to convey the message to donate generously to the Armed Forces’ Flag Day fund and make people aware of the importance of this day. He further said the rally would culminate today when it reaches back to Chandigarh at the War Memorial in Bougainvillaea Park. On behalf of the District Defence Services Welfare Office, the Chief Minister’s Field Officer (CMFO), Inderpal Singh, handed checks worth Rs 90,000 to six non-pensioners and widows. — TNS

