North India Pickleball Cup league matches from tomorrow in Chandigarh

In a major push for the three-sport (tennis, table-tennis and badminton) blending event, pickleball, the city will host one-of-its-kind first league involving teams from the northern region in order to promote the game, which is usually tagged as a ‘leisure’ event. The opening season of the North India Pickleball Cup will start from April 10 in Mohali.

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Interestingly, players participating in this tournament are being allocated to the 10 participating teams via an auction — just like the Chandigarh Golf League or Panchkula Golf League. The teams have been named Tynor Titans, RACL Precision Kings, GB Legends, WOCO Spartans, TOFU Dinkers, Artius Tektons, Yes Minister Dinkers, Skyshot Tricity Tycoons, Dwivedi Capitals and Panchkula Panthers having nearly 120 players in the pool for a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

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“The main aim of the event is to promote pickleball as a fast-growing sport in India and encourage a structured league culture. It also aims to strengthen the sports community in North India,” added Brig HPS Bedi, founder of the tournament.

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The event will feature as many as 20 league ties, each comprising seven matches, with all 10 teams playing simultaneously. The teams qualifying the league stage will advance to the knockout rounds, which will include quarterfinals, semifinals, a third-place match and the final. Each team will field a squad of 12 players across six categories, including advanced, intermediate, youth (13-18) and seniors (50+ years), featuring both male and female players. The organisers are also eyeing to host an exhibition match involving underprivileged kids and those with special needs.

“This is the only league where top-ranked players from across India are participating and competing on a structured professional platform. We are committed to delivering a fair, competitive and world-class tournament experience. The auction witnessed intense bidding, with player valuations ranging from 20 lakh to over 40 lakh auction points,” added Bedi.