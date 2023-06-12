Nostalgic moment for officers commissioned 55 years ago

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

It was a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Armed Forces officers who were commissioned 55 years ago as they held a reunion at Chandimandir today.

A large number of officers and their wives attended the event. They included members of the 32nd Course at the National Defence Academy, 41st Regular Course at the Indian Military Academy and the 25th Technical course.

The courses, which had passed out in 1968, produced five Lieutenant Generals and several officers were decorated for gallantry in various operations.

The officers reminiscent the old days in uniform, shared past experiences and brought each other up to date on personal as well as regimental matters in an environment camaraderie and bonhomie.