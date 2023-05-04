Not cleared for months, dry waste mounts in Sector 9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Huge piles of waste, mainly comprising dead and dry leaves, dotting roadsides in residential areas of Sector 9 have become a source of nuisance for locals.

Fix period for lifting 'There should be a fixed period for lifting of horticulture waste. People leave waste outside houses, but nobody bothers to clear it. Our complaints have fallen on deaf ears.' — SS Sidhu, RWA, Sec 9 A & B

Area residents allege the waste has not been lifted by the Municipal Corporation for months. It mainly comprises leaves swept by MC workers and horticulture waste kept by residents.

In the absence of regular lifting, most of these have turned into mounds along roadsides or on pavements. Besides turning into an eyesore, these have created insanitary conditions in the area, rue residents.

“There should be a fixed period for lifting of horticulture waste. People leave their waste outside houses in the hope that it will be removed by the MC. However, nobody bothers to clear it. Our complaints have fallen on deaf ears,” laments SS Sidhu, a representative of the Residents Welfare Association, Sector 9 A and B.

Once such mound of horticulture waste was found both outside and inside a green belt at the rear of Carmel Convent School. Burnt green leaves were also spotted right outside MC’s compost pit in the green belt.

“There is no system for disposal, let alone lifting. Dumps at different points are a big source of nuisance for residents. Some have not been lifted for a year. The MC cannot shy away from its responsibility by saying they are short of staff,” says Sidhu.

In January 2021, the MC had decided to fix two days in a week for its vehicles to lift horticulture waste from different areas. This came after councillors and residents raised the issue. A few councillors requested the MC to make the provision so that people could keep horticulture waste ready when vehicles visited their areas. However, it remained only on paper.