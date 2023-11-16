Not right to reinstate tainted civic body officials, says Chandigarh Mayor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Mayor Anup Gupta today said he would take up the issue of reinstatement of two “corrupt” officials of the Municipal Corporation at an “appropriate level”.

“I am totally against it. Reinstating officials who were caught red-handed by the CBI is a decision that is totally not acceptable by me nor my party,” he said.

In a related development, BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu slammed his party-ruled MC for “shielding the corrupt”. Making his annoyance public, he alleged in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Rewarding corruption MC Chandigarh officials’ way! Two senior employees caught red-handed and arrested for taking bribe by the CBI just three months back, their suspension revoked and both reinstated. ‘Greasing of hands’ or ‘threat of exposure of bigger fish in the case’?”

Stating that no inquiry was ordered by the MC, Sidhu alleged, “No parallel departmental inquiry was ever ordered into this matter despite the fact that it involved corruption by employees in discharging official duties and despite my raising the same in the MC General House meeting. Shielding the corrupt?”

The city Congress has also expressed its dismay at the reinstatement. Accusing that the BJP-led MC of corruption, Rajiv Sharma, party spokesperson, alleged the reinstatement of the accused employees was done to save the skin of certain senior officers, whom the accused were allegedly about to name as their accomplices.

He said the reinstatement should be revoked immediately and the scope of the CBI inquiry be widened to expose if any senior leader or high-ranking officer was involved in this case.

The duo was arrested by the central investigation agency for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The suspects, Health Supervisor Sandeep Dhankar and Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan, were suspended two days after their arrest in August. Sources said the suspects allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for getting him reinstated as sanitary officer.

