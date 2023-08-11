 ‘Not safe in Chandigarh: Cabbies go off road, commuters hassled : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • ‘Not safe in Chandigarh: Cabbies go off road, commuters hassled

‘Not safe in Chandigarh: Cabbies go off road, commuters hassled

Fares hit the roof | Strike till Aug 15 | Union flags high taxes too

‘Not safe in Chandigarh: Cabbies go off road, commuters hassled

Cab and auto drivers hold a sit-in at Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Amid rising incidents of attacks on taxi drivers, a strike was called by cab and auto-rickshaw drivers under the Cab Auto Union Front on Thursday, leading to an escalation in fares across the tricity.

Recently, a cab driver was murdered near Mullanpur. Besides drawing authorities’ attention towards their safety, the drivers have put forward other demands, including stringent regulations against unauthorised vehicles plying commercially.

The drivers also started a hunger strike in Sector 25. Though the strike, which would continue till August 15, received mixed response, commuters had to shell out inflated fares for their rides.

They complained that it took longer than usual to hail a cab through apps. There was a rise in fares mainly on key routes and during peak hours.

Amanpreet Singh of Samrala, who tried to book a cab from the ISBT, Sector 43, to Sector 23, was a harried lot. When he finally got a cab, he had to pay Rs 100 more than normal fare. Another passenger, who tried to book a cab from the ISBT, Sector 43, to Panchkula, paid Rs 450 instead of Rs 200 he pays on regular days.

As the drivers unite to voice concerns over their safety and dissatisfaction over the prevailing working conditions, locals found themselves grappling with the challenge of fewer commuting options and higher transportation costs.

Leaders of the cab and auto union expressed discontent with both the administration and cab service providers. The drivers linked with Ola, Uber and In-Driver services were compelled to protest, they said. Inderbhan Singh, president, Cab and Auto Union, echoed the drivers’ demand for a safer environment, calling for more stringent regulations against unauthorised white number plate vehicles. He emphasised the need for greater transparency, highlighting that just as customers could access drivers’ profile, the latter should have access to customer information to ensure their own safety.

Beyond security, the drivers also aired their grievances over financial matters, including unfair commission structures, taxation issues, diminished profits and exorbitant rentals.

Inderbhan Singh said negligence on part of the companies had exposed them to criminal conspiracies.

Meanwhile, five union leaders sat on a hunger strike at Sector 25 on Thursday, while around 500 members stayed off road. Tricity sees the operation of around 8,000 cabs, serving a diverse range of individuals, including professionals, students, senior citizens, tourists and shoppers.

Mullanpur murder the trigger

  • Cab and auto-rickshaw union went on a strike on Thursday amid rising incidents of attacks on drivers
  • The move followed the murder of a cab driver by an alleged carjacker near Mullanpur recently
  • Drivers also demand stringent regulations against unauthorised vehicles plying commercially

Hailing ride turns painful

  • Commuters complain it took longer to hail a cab through apps due to increased demand
  • A Samrala resident who travelled from ISBT, Sector 43, to Sector 23, had to pay Rs 100 more than normal fare
  • Panchkula resident who hired cab from ISBT, Sector 43, paid Rs 450 instead of Rs 200 he pays on regular days

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

9
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

10
Himachal

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated