‘Not safe in Chandigarh: Cabbies go off road, commuters hassled

Chandigarh, August 10

Amid rising incidents of attacks on taxi drivers, a strike was called by cab and auto-rickshaw drivers under the Cab Auto Union Front on Thursday, leading to an escalation in fares across the tricity.

Recently, a cab driver was murdered near Mullanpur. Besides drawing authorities’ attention towards their safety, the drivers have put forward other demands, including stringent regulations against unauthorised vehicles plying commercially.

The drivers also started a hunger strike in Sector 25. Though the strike, which would continue till August 15, received mixed response, commuters had to shell out inflated fares for their rides.

They complained that it took longer than usual to hail a cab through apps. There was a rise in fares mainly on key routes and during peak hours.

Amanpreet Singh of Samrala, who tried to book a cab from the ISBT, Sector 43, to Sector 23, was a harried lot. When he finally got a cab, he had to pay Rs 100 more than normal fare. Another passenger, who tried to book a cab from the ISBT, Sector 43, to Panchkula, paid Rs 450 instead of Rs 200 he pays on regular days.

As the drivers unite to voice concerns over their safety and dissatisfaction over the prevailing working conditions, locals found themselves grappling with the challenge of fewer commuting options and higher transportation costs.

Leaders of the cab and auto union expressed discontent with both the administration and cab service providers. The drivers linked with Ola, Uber and In-Driver services were compelled to protest, they said. Inderbhan Singh, president, Cab and Auto Union, echoed the drivers’ demand for a safer environment, calling for more stringent regulations against unauthorised white number plate vehicles. He emphasised the need for greater transparency, highlighting that just as customers could access drivers’ profile, the latter should have access to customer information to ensure their own safety.

Beyond security, the drivers also aired their grievances over financial matters, including unfair commission structures, taxation issues, diminished profits and exorbitant rentals.

Inderbhan Singh said negligence on part of the companies had exposed them to criminal conspiracies.

Meanwhile, five union leaders sat on a hunger strike at Sector 25 on Thursday, while around 500 members stayed off road. Tricity sees the operation of around 8,000 cabs, serving a diverse range of individuals, including professionals, students, senior citizens, tourists and shoppers.

