Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Panchkula, January 24
The local police today carried out a search operation at the courts complex here after a note was found from a washroom adjoining the advocates’ chambers threatening to blow up the complexes in Panchkula and Chandigarh.
On receiving information, a police team led by DCP Sumer Pratap Singh, ACP Surinder Kumar Yadav and the Sector 7 police station incharge rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation.
The DCP directed the dog squad to carry out a search operation in the complex, its adjoining areas and vehicles parked in the area, said ACP Yadav, adding the search operation was still on and the police were on a heightened alert. The DCP urged people to immediately alert police or dial ‘112’ if they came across any suspicious object, including an unclaimed bag or carry bag, or an unscrupulous individual.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...
Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the h...