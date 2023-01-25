Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Panchkula, January 24

The local police today carried out a search operation at the courts complex here after a note was found from a washroom adjoining the advocates’ chambers threatening to blow up the complexes in Panchkula and Chandigarh.

On receiving information, a police team led by DCP Sumer Pratap Singh, ACP Surinder Kumar Yadav and the Sector 7 police station incharge rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation.

The DCP directed the dog squad to carry out a search operation in the complex, its adjoining areas and vehicles parked in the area, said ACP Yadav, adding the search operation was still on and the police were on a heightened alert. The DCP urged people to immediately alert police or dial ‘112’ if they came across any suspicious object, including an unclaimed bag or carry bag, or an unscrupulous individual.