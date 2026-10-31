HC quashes notice issued to ‘dead person’ for recovery of Rs 80.91 lakh in misuse charges

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside a demand notice issued by the Estate Office, Chandigarh Administration, seeking recovery of misuse charges amounting to Rs 80,91,720 from a deceased person.

The High Court passed the order on a petition filed by M/s Jaspreet Singh and Company through its counsel, Advocate Parveen Chauhan, seeking the issuance of a writ in the nature of certiorari for quashing the demand letter dated May 20, 2026, whereby a demand of Rs 80,91,720 was raised towards alleged misuse charges in respect of SCO Nos. 2455-56, Sector 22-C, Chandigarh.

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The petitioner contended that the demand had been raised without serving any notice regarding the alleged misuse, supplying the documents relied upon by the authorities, or affording the petitioner an opportunity of hearing.

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The company also sought the issuance of a writ of mandamus directing the respondents to supply the complete record of the proceedings purportedly culminating in the order dated November 28, 2025, and thereafter consider the petitioner's objections after affording an effective opportunity of hearing.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that, through the impugned demand letter, a notice had been issued to one Jaspal Singh, who had already passed away. In this regard, counsel placed on record the death certificate of Jaspal Singh, which showed that he had died in 2001. It was argued that issuing a notice to a person 25 years after his death rendered the notice void ab initio.

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However, counsel appearing for the UT Chandigarh submitted that the authorities may be granted an opportunity to issue a fresh notice in accordance with law. He also stated that he had no objection to the demand letter being set aside.

After hearing the arguments, the Division Bench comprising Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri and Justice Pravindra Singh Chauhan observed that, in view of the facts and circumstances of the case, the present writ petition was disposed of and the impugned demand letter was set aside.

The Bench granted liberty to the respondent, UT Chandigarh, to proceed afresh strictly in accordance with law and, if so desired, issue a fresh notice.