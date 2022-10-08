Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh, October 7

A local court has issued notices to the Health Secretary and Director Health Services, UT Administration, on a contempt petition filed by the owner of the sole chemist shop at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital-16 here.

The owner, Sunil Kumar, has moved the petition through counsel Munish Dewan after being issued a second show-cause notice on September 30 for termination of the lease deed of his shop by the Health Department. The court of Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Civil Judge (Junior Division), had earlier stayed the operation of the first show-cause notice issued on September 23 for termination of lease deed by the Health Department.

The first notice was issued on the ground that the chemist allegedly merged the adjacent passage illegally. The court had in the interim order stayed the operation of the first notice, observing there was no evidence on record of the department initiating a fact-finding enquiry before coming to the conclusion the owner had demolished the partition wall and encroached upon the passage.

Arguing before the court, Dewan claimed earlier the notice was based on the terms and conditions of the notification dated April 19, 2000, read with amended Finance Department notification dated April 16, 2002, as well as the lease deed dated October 1, 2019. The court passed the interim orders of stay against the Health Department and restrained them not to disposes the petitioner from the premises. The notification as well as the lease deed were under consideration before the court in the civil suit.

He claimed the respondents manufactured a letter with the motive to evict and hurriedly issued directions for the withdrawal of the shop from the notification.

“Their sole aim is to evict the petitioner from the shop,” he contended.

Meanwhile, the Director Health Services has also moved an application under order VII rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure requesting rejection of the civil suit filed by the shop owner.

It has been claimed in application that the civil suit was filed without any valid cause of action especially in view of Section 111 (b) of the Transfer of Property Act, read with Section 41 (e) of the Special Relief Act.

The application said no injunction could be granted against the true owner. As per the last executed lease deed dated October 1, 2019, there was still clause No. 21, which provided for reference of all disputes to be determined by the sole arbitrator of the Chief Administrator capitol project, Chandigarh. The application mentioned the suit was not maintainable as the arbitration clause had not been complied with by the plaintiff before filing of the present suit. The clause 20 of the lease deed made the contract contingent and conditional in nature, it added. — TNS

Suit not maintainable: UT