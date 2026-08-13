Notice to PSPCL official, Mohali SSP over Nayagaon mishap

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu notice of the news report “Nayagaon’s exposed and tangled wires raise alarm a day after 8-year-old’s death” published in these columns. The commission has called for a report from the Mohali SSP and the Superintendent Engineer, PSPCL, by November 2.

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An eight-year-old girl, Mansi, daughter of migrant labourer Ravinder, was electrocuted at Nayagaon on Saturday morning. The police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS. Residents have demanded a case of death due to negligence against PSPCL officials. Low-hanging electricity wires were connected directly to a nearby transformer at Baba Balak Nath Colony in Nayagaon where the girl was electrocuted.

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Meanwhile, tilted poles were fixed at the Janta Colony feeder and general maintenance was carried out at the Shivalik Vihar and Kansal feeder lines.