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Home / Chandigarh / Notice to PSPCL official, Mohali SSP over Nayagaon mishap

Notice to PSPCL official, Mohali SSP over Nayagaon mishap

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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A web of electricity wires hangs dangerously low on the Church road in Nayagaon. File photo
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The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu notice of the news report “Nayagaon’s exposed and tangled wires raise alarm a day after 8-year-old’s death” published in these columns. The commission has called for a report from the Mohali SSP and the Superintendent Engineer, PSPCL, by November 2.

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An eight-year-old girl, Mansi, daughter of migrant labourer Ravinder, was electrocuted at Nayagaon on Saturday morning. The police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS. Residents have demanded a case of death due to negligence against PSPCL officials. Low-hanging electricity wires were connected directly to a nearby transformer at Baba Balak Nath Colony in Nayagaon where the girl was electrocuted.

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Meanwhile, tilted poles were fixed at the Janta Colony feeder and general maintenance was carried out at the Shivalik Vihar and Kansal feeder lines.

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